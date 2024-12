Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Williams will be the team's closer in 2025, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Boone indicated that Luke Weaver could receive the occasional save opportunity, but it's going to be Williams in the ninth inning when he's available. The revelation is no surprise, as Williams has been one of the game's best relievers since arriving in the big leagues, having collected a 1.83 ERA and 39.4 percent strikeout rate in six seasons.