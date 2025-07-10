Williams struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 9-6 win over the Mariners.

The Airbender has put a shaky start to his tenure in the Bronx firmly behind him. Williams has converted nine straight save chances since moving back into the closer picture in late May, posting a 3.14 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB over his 14.1 innings, and he's been charged with runs in only one of his last 11 appearances. Given Luke Weaver's current struggles, Williams would seem to have a firm grip on the ninth-inning role for the Yankees.