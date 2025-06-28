Williams earned the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Athletics, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Williams had another strong outing out of the bullpen, using 15 pitches (11 strikes) to retire the side. The 30-year-old closer has registered six saves in June and has not yielded a run over his last eight outings. Williams now sports a 4.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB across 30.1 innings this season, and for the time being, he appears to be the Yankees' preferred closer over Luke Weaver.