Williams earned the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over Atlanta, allowing a run on one hit while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Williams would give up a 456-foot blast to Ronald Acuna to lead off the ninth before settling in and retiring the next three batters in order. While Williams has given up a run in back-to-back outings, he's converted 10 straight save chances since reclaiming the ninth-inning job in the Bronx. Overall, Williams is up to 14 saves while posting a 4.82 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 49:15 K:BB across 37.1 innings this season.