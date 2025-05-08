Williams (1-2) came away with the win in Wednesday's extra innings contest against the Padres, allowing one walk while striking out three batters in a scoreless 10th inning. He did not allow a hit.

With Luke Weaver being deployed in the ninth inning, the Yankees turned to Williams in the 10th to keep the game tied at 3-3. Williams struck out two of the first three batters he faced, and after loading the bases on a hit-by-pitch, he closed things out with a six-pitch punchout of Xander Bogaerts. Williams has started the season poorly with a 9.24 ERA across 12.2 innings, but Wednesday's performance showed a glimpse of what the 30-year-old is capable of when he's in form.