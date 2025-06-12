Williams notched the save in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Royals, recording the final two outs while fanning one.

The Royals made things interesting by scoring three runs in the ninth inning, which prompted manager Aaron Boone to summon Williams to put out the fire and earn his eighth save of the year. The 30-year-old right-hander is currently functioning as New York's closer while Luke Weaver (hamstring) sits on the injured list, and the former is slowly rounding into form following a dreadful start to the year. Over his last 12.2 innings, Williams owns a 2.13 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB with four saves.