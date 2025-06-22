Williams earned the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Orioles, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Aaron Boone indicated Friday that Williams would share save opportunities with Luke Weaver, but it was Williams who got the call to protect a two-run lead in the ninth, needing just 14 pitches to close it out. Over his past 10 appearances, the 30-year-old has been a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances with a stellar 11:0 K:BB. While his season line remains an underwhelming 5.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB across 28.1 innings, his recent dominance has certainly positioned him as a strong ninth-inning option.