Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Williams will be the team's primary closer while Luke Weaver (hamstring) is sidelined.
Weaver is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after straining his hamstring while warming up during Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Williams was demoted from the closer role in late April but has pitched well lately, yielding just two runs with a 15:2 K:BB over his last 10 innings.
