Williams earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Phillies, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Williams turned in another clean inning Sunday, converting his 11th straight save chance and 16th overall this season. The right-hander has lowered his ERA to 4.58 with a 1.09 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB across 39.1 innings this year.