Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Absent for series opener

Gregorius (shoulder) isn't starting Monday's game against the Mariners.

Gregorius left Sunday night's matchup with the Dodgers due to a right shoulder contusion, so he'll be held out Monday night even after his X-rays came back negative. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Gregorius is dealing with a bone bruise directly behind his right shoulder and could return to the starting nine Tuesday. Gleyber Torres draws the start at shortstop with Gregorius out of the mix.

