Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Activated from DL

Gregorius (heel) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against Seattle.

As expected, Gregorius will return to the active roster after landing on the DL on Aug. 20 due to a left heel contusion. Look for the shortstop to receive everyday starts for the Yankees down the stretch, with a few off days here or there. Across 118 games this year, he's slashed .270/.333/.482 with 22 home runs, 74 RBI and 10 steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories