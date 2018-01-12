Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Avoids arbitration
Gregorius agreed to a one-year, $8.25 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
This was the third offseason of arbitration eligibility for Gregorius, who will receive a raise of $3.15 million from last year. In 2017, the shortstop continued his upward climb, slashing .287/.318/.478 with 25 home runs and 87 RBI in 136 games, after missing the first month of the season due to a shoulder injury he sustained in the World Baseball Classic in March. He may see his numbers regress to resemble his 2016 campaign, but should still be a highly-valued option at the shortstop position.
