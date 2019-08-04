Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Back in at shortstop Sunday

Gregorius (hand) will start at shortstop and bat third Sunday against the Red Sox, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

After the Yankees lost two more everyday players in Aaron Hicks (elbow) and Edwin Encarnacion (wrist) to the injured list this weekend, Gregorius' ability to recover from the left hand issue amounts to a rare dose of good news on the injury front for the club. Gregorius missed three games in total due to the injury, but should be ready to handle shortstop duties on a full-time basis heading into the upcoming week.