Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Batting cleanup Friday
Gregorius will hit cleanup and play shortstop against the Blue Jays on Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Gregorius hit out of the sixth spot against left-hander J.A. Happ on Thursday but will move up in the order with right-hander Aaron Sanchez taking the hill. On Opening Day, he went 0-for-3 with a walk during the Yankees' victory.
