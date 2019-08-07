Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Belts solo homer
Gregorius went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 9-4 victory against the Orioles on Tuesday.
His long ball was one of six the Yankees hit Tuesday night, all of which were solo shots. The 1-for-5 night has been a typical stat line for Gregorius since he went 8-for-10 across a two-game span on July 23 and 24, but maybe the homer will get him going again. Gregorius is batting .266 with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 25 runs and one steal in 169 at-bats this season.
