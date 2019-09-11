Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Blasts two homers

Gregorius went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Tuesday against the Tigers.

Gregorius delivered two clutch home runs, the first coming in the fifth inning to put the Yankees up two. He followed that up two frames later with a go-ahead home run -- bringing his season total to 16. He's shown no lack of power in his return from Tommy John surgery, as he slugged six homers in August and has now recorded three long balls through only seven starts in September. Overall, Gregorius has managed a .252/.284/.478 line across 289 plate appearances for the season.

