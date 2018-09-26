Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Cleared to resume baseball activities
Gregorius (wrist) was cleared to resume baseball activities Wednesday, Michael Kay of ESPN NY reports.
Gregorius suffered a potentially season-threatening injury when sliding headfirst into home Saturday against the Orioles, tearing cartilage in his right wrist. He has been trending in the right direction since then, however, and it appears that he'll have a chance to return before the end of the season, barring setbacks. A precise timeline has not yet been given. He remains on the bench for the fourth straight game Wednesday against the Rays, with Adeiny Hechavarria starting at shortstop.
