Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Closing in on rehab stint

Gregorius (elbow) is roughly 10 days from beginning to play in extended spring training games, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gregorius was spotted on the field before Friday's matchup with Tampa Bay taking ground balls, and skipper Aaron Boone revealed that the shortstop is a little over a week away from embarking on a rehab assignment. Gregorius will certainly need more than a handful of games down in the minor leagues before his activation, but this is another step in the right direction.

