Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Closing in on rehab stint
Gregorius (elbow) is roughly 10 days from beginning to play in extended spring training games, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Gregorius was spotted on the field before Friday's matchup with Tampa Bay taking ground balls, and skipper Aaron Boone revealed that the shortstop is a little over a week away from embarking on a rehab assignment. Gregorius will certainly need more than a handful of games down in the minor leagues before his activation, but this is another step in the right direction.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Finishing up throwing program•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Progressing on schedule•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Moves to IL•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Extends throwing distance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...