Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Continues ridiculous hot streak
Gregorius went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in the Yankees' 4-3 victory over the Angels on Friday.
In a Yankees lineup riddled with big-name power hitters, it's Gregorius who is putting up the MVP-caliber start to the season with his latest home run (his 10th of the year) bringing his slash line to an unbelievable .368/.459/.828. He's the hottest hitter in baseball right now and although he's not going to be raking like Barry Bonds for the entire season, he's giving every reason to believe he's in store for a career-best campaign. The fact that he hits in a star-studded Yankees lineup should only serve to boost his counting stats, increasing his already skyrocketing fantasy stock.
