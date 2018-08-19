Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could require DL stint

Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged after Sunday's 10-2 win over the Blue Jays that Gregorius (heel) may require a stay on the disabled list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Though he was diagnosed with a bruised left heel after exiting early in Saturday's contest, Gregorius was sent to the hospital for testing, suggesting a more serious issue could be in play for the shortstop. The Yankees should know more about Gregorius' condition once the results of his tests are available, but it sounds like the team might already be bracing for the 28-year-old to miss time. If Gregorius is sidelined for any length, Gleyber Torres could shift over to shortstop, which would open up a regular role at second base for Neil Walker.