Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could require DL stint
Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged after Sunday's 10-2 win over the Blue Jays that Gregorius (heel) may require a stay on the disabled list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Though he was diagnosed with a bruised left heel after exiting early in Saturday's contest, Gregorius was sent to the hospital for testing, suggesting a more serious issue could be in play for the shortstop. The Yankees should know more about Gregorius' condition once the results of his tests are available, but it sounds like the team might already be bracing for the 28-year-old to miss time. If Gregorius is sidelined for any length, Gleyber Torres could shift over to shortstop, which would open up a regular role at second base for Neil Walker.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heading for tests on heel•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Exits after collision•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Homers and drives in three•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep vs. Texas•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench for series finale•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Cranks two homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...