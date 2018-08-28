Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could resume running Wednesday
Gregorius (heel) hit in the cage and fielded grounders Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gregorius was able to ramp up his baseball activities Tuesday after receiving good news during his doctor's visit Monday night. He's slated to do some weight room work Tuesday, and if everything feels good Wednesday, the shortstop could begin a running program. A more exact timetable for his return should clear up once he's able to resume running, but Gregorius is certainly trending toward returning sooner than later.
