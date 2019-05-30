Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could return during road trip

Manager Aaron Boone said Gregorius (elbow) will "probably" return during the team's upcoming road trip, which begins Tuesday in Toronto and ends June 8 in Cleveland, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

Gregorius recently shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 0-for-3 in his first game with the RailRiders on Wednesday. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Gregorius will need to play nine innings at shortstop in back-to-back games before the Yankees activate him from the 60-day injured list; it sounds like that could happen as soon as next week, if everything goes as planned.