Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Cranks ninth homer Wednesday
Gregorius went 3-for-3 with two walks, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Twins.
The shortstop now leads the majors in batting average (.372) and RBI (29), and only Mike Trout is keeping Gregorius' nine homers from pacing MLB in all three Triple Crown categories. He's homered in four straight games as well as putting together a nine-game hitting streak, and while he will cool down eventually, his 17:9 BB:K through 23 games indicates his ridiculous run is at least partly the product of a massively improved approach at the plate, and not just exceptionally good luck.
