Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Cranks two homers
Gregorius went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's 15-7 loss to Boston.
Gregorius took Boston starter Brian Johnson deep for a three-run shot in the first inning before knocking a solo shot off him again the fifth. It was the 28-year-old shortstop's first multi-homer game since June 12 and his fourth of the season. He's raised hit average from .255 to .270 since the start of July and now has his third straight 20-homer campaign.
