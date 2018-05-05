Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Day off Saturday
Gregorius is not in the lineup against Cleveland on Saturday.
Gregorius will head to the bench for a standard day off, as manager Aaron Boone admitted that he would like to give his shortstop some rest following Friday's affair. In his place, Ronald Torreyes will start at shortstop and bat ninth. Expect Gregorius back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
