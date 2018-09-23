Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Day off Sunday

Gregorius is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Gregorius heads to the bench after starting the last 11 games at shortstop, going 11-for-39 with five home runs and 12 RBI in that stretch. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at shortstop and bat eighth for the Yankees.

More News
Our Latest Stories