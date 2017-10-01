Play

Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Day off Sunday

Gregorius is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Ronald Torreyes is starting at shortstop while Gregorius gets the day to rest. Gregorius will carry a .287/.318/.478 line into Tuesday's AL wild-card matchup against Minnesota.

