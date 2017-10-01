Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Day off Sunday
Gregorius is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Ronald Torreyes is starting at shortstop while Gregorius gets the day to rest. Gregorius will carry a .287/.318/.478 line into Tuesday's AL wild-card matchup against Minnesota.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Four homers in six games•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Collects three hits in Saturday win•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Smacks 22nd homer in Friday victory•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Drives in four Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...