Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Dealing with finger strain

Gregorius is considered day-to-day with a finger strain, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Manager Aaron Boone said, "We're hoping to avoid an [injured list] situation," so it appears Gregorius could land on the shelf if he doesn't show progress in the next couple days. Gleyber Torres should take over at shortstop while Gregorius remains sidelined.

