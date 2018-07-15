Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Delivers 17th home run
Gregorius went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Indians.
Gregorius delivered the big blow in the game, smacking his home run in the first inning to pace the Yankees' offense. Notably, the shot came on the road, bringing his home run count to five when batting away from Yankee Stadium. Though he has cooled from his blistering start to the season, Gregorius maintained a solid .449 slugging percentage in June and has two home runs to this point in July.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Swats 14th homer Friday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Not starting Thursday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench for Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Drops in lineup amid slump•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...