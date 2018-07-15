Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Delivers 17th home run

Gregorius went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Indians.

Gregorius delivered the big blow in the game, smacking his home run in the first inning to pace the Yankees' offense. Notably, the shot came on the road, bringing his home run count to five when batting away from Yankee Stadium. Though he has cooled from his blistering start to the season, Gregorius maintained a solid .449 slugging percentage in June and has two home runs to this point in July.

More News
Our Latest Stories