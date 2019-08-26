Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Departs with shoulder issue

Gregorius exited Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to a right shoulder contusion, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Gregorius is headed for X-rays after leaving the matchup, though it's unclear as to when he suffered the injury. The Yankees shifted Gleyber Torres to shortstop following Gregorius' removal.

