Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Doctor's appointment yields good news
Gregorius (heel) said his doctor's visit went well Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
After being examined by New York's team doctor, Gregorius stated "everything is progressing the way it's supposed to be," and he'll return "sooner rather than later," per Hoch. The 28-year-old shortstop is hopeful to begin running soon, although there remains no clear timetable for his return.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Scheduled to see doctor Monday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hopeful for quick return•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Lands on disabled list•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could require DL stint•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heading for tests on heel•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Exits after collision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...