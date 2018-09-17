Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Drives in 84th run of 2018

Gregorius went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's loss to Toronto.

Gregorius plated a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly, but the Yankees offense was held in check for the rest of the ballgame. Since returning from injury Sept. 7, the 28-year-old has gone 7-for-26 with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI. Gregorius has pieced together a .270/.336/.502 batting line through 127 games in 2018.