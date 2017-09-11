Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Drives in four Sunday

Gregorius went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI Sunday in Texas.

Gregorius was a key contributor in New York's 16-run offensive outburst, producing an RBI double in the third inning, an RBI single in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth. The 27-year-old shortstop eclipsed last season's career best of 70 RBI with this effort, pushing himself from 68 up to 72. He's also just five runs shy of last year's career-high 68 despite playing 35 fewer games.