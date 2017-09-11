Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Drives in four Sunday
Gregorius went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI Sunday in Texas.
Gregorius was a key contributor in New York's 16-run offensive outburst, producing an RBI double in the third inning, an RBI single in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth. The 27-year-old shortstop eclipsed last season's career best of 70 RBI with this effort, pushing himself from 68 up to 72. He's also just five runs shy of last year's career-high 68 despite playing 35 fewer games.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...