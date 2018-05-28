Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Drops in lineup amid slump
Gregorius will start at shortstop and hit seventh Monday against the Astros, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Gregorius is batting a lowly .102 since April 28, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone has kept deploying him between the Nos. 3 and 5 spots in the order for the past month with the hope that shortstop's production would eventually turn a corner. After Gregorius went hitless during the Yankees' three-game series with the Angels over the weekend, it appears Boone has finally had a change of heart. Gregorius' placement as the No. 7 hitter represents his lowest slotting of the season, and there's reason to believe he may be stuck in the bottom third until his bat begins to heat up after the Yankees recently added another lefty power bat to their lineup in first baseman Greg Bird.
