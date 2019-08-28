Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Expected back Friday

Gregorius (shoulder) is expected to return to action Friday against Oakland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gregorius has been out with a bone bruise since Sunday. He'll get at least one more day to rest, with the Yankees having an off day Thursday, before returning to the lineup for the start of the homestand Friday. Tyler Wade starts in his absence at shortstop Wednesday.

