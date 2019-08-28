Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Expected back Friday
Gregorius (shoulder) is expected to return to action Friday against Oakland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gregorius has been out with a bone bruise since Sunday. He'll get at least one more day to rest, with the Yankees having an off day Thursday, before returning to the lineup for the start of the homestand Friday. Tyler Wade starts in his absence at shortstop Wednesday.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Sits again Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Tests shoulder Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Absent for series opener•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: X-rays return negative•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Departs with shoulder issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start