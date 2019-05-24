Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Expected to return early
Gregorius (elbow) is expected to return from the injured list prior to the maximum of 20 days on a rehab assignment, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Gregorius will embark on a rehab stint at High-A Tampa over the weekend, though the team is optimistic about his chances of returning prior to the 20-day maximum. A concrete timeline for his return should become more clear within the next few weeks.
