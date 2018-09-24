Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Expects to return before season's end

Gregorius (wrist) think he'll be able to return before the end of the season, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gregorius suffered a potentially season-threatening injury Saturday when sliding into home plate. The soreness has greatly decreased following a cortisone shot Sunday, so he remains optimistic. Adeiny Hechavarria is starting in his place Monday.

