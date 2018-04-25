Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Extends home run streak to three games

Gregorius went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Twins.

Gregorius continued his incredible start to the season, driving his eighth home run of the season over the the right field wall in the fifth inning. In addition to now homering in three consecutive games, Gregorius is riding an eight game hitting streak that includes three multi-hit games. While nothing should be taken away from his prolific run, it is worth noting that his hitting streak has come entirely on a lengthy Yankees homestand and all eight of his home runs this season have also come at Yankee Stadium, one of the most advantageous environments for power production.