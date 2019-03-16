Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Extends throwing distance

Gregorius (elbow) threw 50 times from 90 feet Friday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Gregorius reported no issues with his elbow after being re-evaluated Saturday and is on track to extend his throwing distance to 120 feet next week. The Yankees have yet to establish a target date for Gregorius' return, but it's likely the shortstop will be ticketed for the 60-day injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...