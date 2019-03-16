Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Extends throwing distance
Gregorius (elbow) threw 50 times from 90 feet Friday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Gregorius reported no issues with his elbow after being re-evaluated Saturday and is on track to extend his throwing distance to 120 feet next week. The Yankees have yet to establish a target date for Gregorius' return, but it's likely the shortstop will be ticketed for the 60-day injured list.
