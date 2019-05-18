Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Eyeing June return
Gregorius (elbow) will begin playing in extended spring training games Monday and could return sometime in June, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
He will play shortstop Monday, so he has been cleared for full baseball activities on the road back from Tommy John surgery. Manager Aaron Boone said Gregorius may not require a full simulated spring training, so he could be back with the Yankees sometime in the first couple weeks of June if everything goes perfectly, as it seemingly has of late for him.
