Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Finishing up throwing program

General manager Brian Cashman said Sunday that Gregorius (elbow) is on track to complete his throwing program this week, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Once he finishes up the throwing program, Gregorius should advance to light hitting activities, with his initial work likely be limited to batting off a tee. From there, he'll likely hit soft toss and then batting practice before facing live pitching in simulated-game settings. Manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the weekend that Gregorius is likely a few weeks away from heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, leaving the door open for the shortstop to return from the 60-day injured list prior to the All-Star break.