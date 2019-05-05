Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Finishing up throwing program
General manager Brian Cashman said Sunday that Gregorius (elbow) is on track to complete his throwing program this week, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
Once he finishes up the throwing program, Gregorius should advance to light hitting activities, with his initial work likely be limited to batting off a tee. From there, he'll likely hit soft toss and then batting practice before facing live pitching in simulated-game settings. Manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the weekend that Gregorius is likely a few weeks away from heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, leaving the door open for the shortstop to return from the 60-day injured list prior to the All-Star break.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Progressing on schedule•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Moves to IL•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Extends throwing distance•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Resumes two-handed swinging•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...