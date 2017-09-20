Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Four homers in six games
Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Twins.
With four home runs in his last six games, Gregorius is now up to 25 on the year, which is the most ever for a Yankees shortstop, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Of course, there has been a league-wide power spike, but Gregorius is also hitting at a high clip and he ranks second among all shortstops with 84 RBI. His four-category production has put him among the top five at the position in terms of earned fantasy value.
