Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Gets breather Saturday
Gregorius will get a day off Saturday against the Royals.
After a hot start to the season, Gregorius has come crashing down to earth, picking up just one hit in his last 39 at-bats. Ronald Torreyes will get the start at shortstop in his absence.
