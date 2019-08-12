Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Gets breather

Gregorius is not starting Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run -- his ninth of the season -- and a sacrifice fly in Game 1. Gleyber Torres is covering shortstop in his stead in Game 2, with Brevic Valera starting at the keystone.