Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep in win

Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in a victory over Texas on Tuesday.

Gregorius came up with two men on base in the sixth inning and drilled a shot to right field to put the Yankees up by five. The long ball was his first extra-base hit since he swatted a pair of home runs against the Dodgers on Aug. 23. The 29-year-old is slashing .253/.285/.466 with 14 homers and 50 RBI in 267 plate appearances this season.

