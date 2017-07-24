Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep twice in win
Gregorius went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's win over the Mariners.
The shortstop has been on a tear in his last six games, as he's gone 12-for-22 with three homers in that stretch to raise his batting average back over .300. The 27-year-old is on track to best most of his career-highs and figures to remain a fixture around the middle of a potent Yankees lineup going forward.
