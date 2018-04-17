Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep twice Monday

Gregorius went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs in the Yankees' 12-1 win over the Marlins on Monday.

While Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are the most feared sluggers in the New York lineup, it's Gregorius who leads the team with five home runs on the season following Monday's power binge. The long balls weren't wall scrapers either, as Gregorius' two-run bomb in the fourth inning reached the second deck, while his solo shot in the seventh off lefty Chris O'Grady cleared the right-center wall by an estimated 30 feet. Gregorius' credentials as a power hitter weren't in much doubt after back-to-back 20-homer seasons, but the 28-year-old looks as though he might not have peaked yet based on the early returns in 2018.