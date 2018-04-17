Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep twice Monday
Gregorius went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs in the Yankees' 12-1 win over the Marlins on Monday.
While Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are the most feared sluggers in the New York lineup, it's Gregorius who leads the team with five home runs on the season following Monday's power binge. The long balls weren't wall scrapers either, as Gregorius' two-run bomb in the fourth inning reached the second deck, while his solo shot in the seventh off lefty Chris O'Grady cleared the right-center wall by an estimated 30 feet. Gregorius' credentials as a power hitter weren't in much doubt after back-to-back 20-homer seasons, but the 28-year-old looks as though he might not have peaked yet based on the early returns in 2018.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Launches third homer of season Friday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Plates eight against Rays•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Scores twice in Friday's win•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Batting cleanup Friday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Avoids arbitration•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start