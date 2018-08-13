Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep vs. Texas
Gregorius went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Rangers.
Gregorius padded the lead in the fifth inning after launching his 21st homer of the season. He's batting an impressive .318 with three homers and eight RBI through 11 games to begin August, so he'll look to stay hot at the plate as the Yankees match up with the Mets on Monday.
