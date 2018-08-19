Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heading for tests on heel

Gregorius was diagnosed with a bruised left heel after departing Sunday's game against the Blue Jays and will head to the hospital to receive further tests, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Gregorius sustained the injury after colliding with Kendrys Morales at first base in the first inning, but was able to stay in the contest before departing in the top of the third. The severity of the issue should become clearer following the tests, but an update on Gregorius' condition may not be relayed until shortly before the Yankees begin a two-game set in Miami on Tuesday.