Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heading for tests on heel
Gregorius was diagnosed with a bruised left heel after departing Sunday's game against the Blue Jays and will head to the hospital to receive further tests, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Gregorius sustained the injury after colliding with Kendrys Morales at first base in the first inning, but was able to stay in the contest before departing in the top of the third. The severity of the issue should become clearer following the tests, but an update on Gregorius' condition may not be relayed until shortly before the Yankees begin a two-game set in Miami on Tuesday.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Exits after collision•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Homers and drives in three•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep vs. Texas•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench for series finale•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Cranks two homers•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Three hits in loss to Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...