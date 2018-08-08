Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench for series finale

Gregorius is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gregorius will head to the bench for a breather following a string of 19 consecutive starts. Over that stretch, the 28-year-old hit a solid .289/.357/.526 with four homers and 17 RBI. Gleyber Torres will slide over to cover shortstop in this one, opening up a spot for Neil Walker to start at the keystone.